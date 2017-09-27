South Africa: Newborn Baby Found Dumped in Suit Bag

The body of a newborn baby was found in a suit bag on the side of the road in Vereeninging, Gauteng, paramedics said on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene on Circus Street in Three Rivers by police to assess the baby who showed no signs of life. The baby was declared dead.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the newborn was a full term, with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

Meiring said a member of the public had reportedly spotted the body and alerted authorities.

"The local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

ER24 on Monday said a newborn baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag near Brixton Cemetery, central Johannesburg.

Source: News24