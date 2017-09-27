South Africa: Buffalo Park to Host ODI Matches

27 September 2017

Buffalo Park in East London will play host to one-day international (ODI) matches between the Netherlands and Kenya next month.

This comes after the World Cricket League (WCL) Championship qualifying match between leaders the Netherlands and Kenya was moved from Nairobi due to security reasons in Kenya.

The Kenyans were due to host the sixth round matches at the Nairobi Gymkhana club grounds on October 6 and 8, but political uncertainty and security concerns ahead of the October 17 Presidential election re-run led to a switch of location.

It is the second WCL Championship match Kenya is being forced to play away from home.

The country is currently placed fifth in the standings.

The Netherlands head the eight-team championship with 16 points, followed by Papua New Guinea, who are two points behind in second place from 10 matches played.

The top four teams will join the lowest ranked four from the ICC one-day international championship for the 2018 Cricket World Cup qualifiers, which will decide who will play in the 2019 World Cup in England.

The Kenyan team will arrive in East London on Friday, September 29, with warm up matches expected to take place at Fort Hare and Police Park against Border Invitation teams.

The Netherlands team will arrive on Monday, October 2.

The ODI matches will take on Friday, October 6 and Sunday, October 8 at Buffalo Park with reserve days in place.

