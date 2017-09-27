South Africa: Tourism As a Tool for Development

press release

The African National Congress joins the people of the world in celebrating the World Tourism Day under the theme "Sustainable Tourism a Tool for Development" today, 27 September 2017.

Promotion of tourism, to and wthin the Republic of South remains top priority for the ANC led government as it contributes positively to the creation of sustainable livelihoods. With huge potential for job creation, the ANC and the people of South Africa have mandated government, working with all stakeholders, to create conditions for the growth and development of tourism.

To promote community development and job creation, we encourage all South Africans to work to ensuring that tourism in our country remains rooted at all levels, in particular local government.

We have noted with grave disappointment and outrage the recent attack on a group of 36 tourists on our home soil on Sunday, 24 September 2017. Such barbaric acts deter us from growing tourism through increasing the tourist arrivals in our country. We call on law enforcement agencies to swiftly act and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime. We equally call on all South Africans to be vigilant and work closely with law enforcement agencies to root out crime in our communities.

We should work harder to promote tourism in country as part of a comprehensive strategy to create job, alleviate poverty and eliminate inequality.

We wish all South Africans and tourists a safe and joyful World Tourism Day.

Issued by the African National Congress