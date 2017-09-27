Angola to Swear-in New MPs On Thursday

Photo: Pedro Parente/ANGOP

Inauguration of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The new Angolan legislators will take the oath of office on Thursday.

The date is contained in the southern Africa state's political calendar that saw former Defence minister João Lourenço installed as president on Tuesday.

The opposition parties; the Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita), the Board of Convergence for Angolan Salvation- Electoral Coalition (Casa-Ce), the Social Renovation Party (PRS) and National Front for the Liberation of Angola (FNLA), had vowed to boycott parliament, but last week accepted to take their parliamentary seats.

Political transition

Mr Lourenço was handed the baton by President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, after 38 years at the helm.

The ceremony at the Praça da República in Marginal da Praia do Bispo in Luanda, was presided over by the Constitutional Court President, Mr Rui Ferreira.

Several African heads of state and government witnessed the landmark political transition.

Meanwhile, Unita which together with other opposition parties boycotted the swearing-in ceremony, faulted the new president for ignoring critical issues such the political intolerance perpetrated by the ruling MPLA.

"Unfortunately, the new president has ignored acts of political intolerance in Benguela and Lunda Sul province, the intimidation and violence perpetrated by MPLA," Unita spokesman Alcides Sakala told VOA Radio.

"We did not attend the ceremony to call attention to the need for Angola to have transparent electoral processes. We cannot live always in an electoral corruption," he said.

"The speech was good but too long and tiring," Casa-Ce vice-president André Mendes de Carvalho said.

Mr Lourenço made no reference to the opposition in his entire speech.

The votes cast

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) confirmed that MPLA had won the August 23 poll with 61.07 per cent vote and 150 MPs.

The victory was later re-affirmed by the Constitutional Court, following an election petition by the losing parties.

Unita came second with 26.7 per cent of the votes cast and 51 MPs, while Casa-Ce was third with 9.4 per cent and 16 MPs.

Fourth was PRS with 1.45 per cent of the vote and two MPs, followed by FNLA with 0.93 per cent and a single MP, then APN with 0.51 per cent and no MP.

The election was Angola's fourth since independence from Portugal in 1975 and the third since the end of the war in 2002.