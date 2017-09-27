27 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Commonwealth Games Door Open for SA Athletes

Creating numerous opportunities for local athletes to book their places in the preliminary team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games , Athletics South Africa (ASA) has announced a packed calendar for the last few months of the year.

A total of 23 track and field meetings scheduled during the spring and summer seasons have been confirmed as qualifying events for the Games to be held in the Gold Coast, Australia in April.

The first qualifying opportunity was held in Potchefstroom last week and the last event of 2017 will be held in Cape Town on December 15.

The fixtures list also includes an opportunity in the 20km walk in George on October 21, while the track and field contests in Tshwane on October 27/28 and Cape Town on November 17/18 will provide chances for combined events athletes to secure their places in the preliminary team.

Though qualifying standards have been announced in the various disciplines, team selection for the Games will depend largely on Commonwealth rankings.

The preliminary athletics team will be submitted to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) in the first week of January.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

