South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for the Possession of an Illegal Firearm and Ammunition in Nyanga

press release

Community co-operation and partnership policing in two areas in the Western Cape once more led to suspects being arrested and illegal firearms and ammunition being taken off the streets.

Last night a tip-off led to the recovery of an illegal firearm and ammunition, as well as the arrest of two suspects at a Spaza shop in Crossroads. The firearm was recovered by Nyanga Police members who were approached by a community member to inform them about a firearm at the specific Spaza shop. When members searched the shop they found the firearm hidden under the crates of bread. Two men aged 28 and 31 were arrested and detained.

The duo is expected to appear in Athlone Magistrates' Court this week for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. The members were praised for their success. The station management also expressed their appreciation to community members who continue to share information on criminal activities.

A 39 year old suspect arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Mbekweni

On Tuesday 2017-09-26 at 11:05 members of the Provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) were doing their patrols in Mbekweni when they were stopped by a member of the public who informed them of a suspect who was carrying a firearm. They quickly went to the place and found people busy offloading stock at a shop.

Members saw the suspect who matched the description and when he saw the police he became nervous and started to run, but members managed to chase and catch him. He was carrying a firearm in his hand and members instructed him to drop the firearm, which he dropped on top of a refrigerator.

Members noticed that the serial number on it had been scratched off/removed. When asked to produce a licence for the firearm, he could not. He was then taken to SAPS Mbekweni for further investigation.

A case docket of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence was registered for investigation. The 39 year old suspect was arrested. He will appear at the Paarl Magistrates' Court on Thursday 2017-09-28, on the said charges.