27 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Public Urged to Assist in Deputy Principal Shooting

The Gauteng Department of Education has urged anyone with information on the recent shooting of a Deputy Principal to assist the police and come forward.

A Deputy Principal of a primary school was shot dead on school premises on Tuesday in Duduza in the East Rand, near Johannesburg.

The incident occurred at Edalinceba Primary School. It is alleged that about three armed men visited the school, claiming to come fix an electrical problem.

"The said perpetrators were granted access to the school. They then shot and killed the Deputy Principal in the office," said the department.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock over the incident. However, he called for calm.

"The law enforcement agencies will have to prioritise this case, so that we can have closure. It is important for the police to maintain high visibility."

The department has offered counselling with immediate effect to all affected.

