South Africa: President to Open Classrooms, Library At Adams College

President Jacob Zuma is expected to open newly built classrooms and a library at Adams College in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

In 2016, the President officiated the sod turning ceremony signalling the construction of the classes and library. The new facilities realign the renowned learning institute to its ten year vision to revitalise, redevelop and reposition Adams College as a premier institution for future generations.

Adams College was founded in 1853 in Amanzimtoti, just over 32km south of Durban, by an American missionary.

The Presidency on Wednesday said Adams College is historically one of the first few training institutions in South Africa where Africans could attain a decent education and skills during the darkest period of black oppression.

The school counts among its alumni, luminaries such as former Presidents of the African National Congress Dr John Langalibalele Dube and Chief Albert Luthuli, former President of Uganda Milton Obote, former President of Botswana Seretse Khama, former African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Inkatha Freedom Party President Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Adams College has also produced many other celebrated professionals both in South Africa and the continent at large.

During the sod turning ceremony last year, President Zuma said Adams College will add value to the eThekwini Municipality Tourism Project.

"Once completed, we expect that many tourists from within the continent would want to visit this historical site to see the school that has produced so many leaders of our continent.

"It fits in well with government's promotion of our heritage sites, which become very important for local economic development through cultural tourism. We therefore appeal for stronger partnerships to make all the phases of this project a success," said President Zuma.