South Africa: Minister Pays Unannounced Visits to Service Delivery Points

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi on Tuesday paid unannounced visits to several service delivery points in Polokwane, Limpopo as part of a drive to monitor government's level of service to citizens.

"We are embarking on this unannounced visit to monitor service delivery and also to listen to the challenges and frustrations that communities go through on a daily basis in trying to get access to services," said the Minister.

She said the unannounced visits assessed the facilities, the conduct of public servants and the quality of service that people are receiving.

The Department of Public Service and Administration has been visiting various communities and engaging public servants about the importance of adhering to the Batho Pele Principles and the Service Charter as part of Public Service Month.

"Frontline service delivery monitoring is an important element in the process of delivering services to our communities across the country. Monitoring and evaluation of frontline service delivery allows government to monitor and evaluate service delivery on the ground.

"The results of my visit will be able to assist in improving services to communities," said Minister Muthambi following her visit to three clinics, the South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) office as well as the Home Affairs offices in the area.

She said the offices she had visited render daily services to people, most of whom are poor and marginalised.

"Ours is a government that cares for all, regardless of social class. We continue to emphasise that our people must be served and treated with respect and dignity.

"The Batho-Pele principles emphasise the importance of service delivery and putting people first. It is through this approach that government intends to change the lives of South Africans for the better," she said.

While the objective of the unannounced visit was to assess the quality of services rendered, the state of the facilities and the conditions at the service site, it was also the Minister's intention to listen to challenges faced by the public servants who are working at the various facilities.

"As government we have realised that paying unannounced visits to government's frontline facilities has resulted in a tangible improvement in services across the country. We also rely on our people to inform us when there are service delivery deficiencies through the Presidential Hotline and other communications channels that have been made available."

The Minister encouraged public servants to always report when facilities are not in good working conditions.

"We do not want our communities to suffer because the tools of the trade and facilities are not in good condition. There must be a sense of urgency in the way in which we do things as public servants and representatives, more especially those who are interacting directly with the people."

Minister Muthambi appealed to communities to be in constant contact with their Councillors and Ward Committees to ensure their challenges are urgently communicated to relevant departments.