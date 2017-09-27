27 September 2017

South Africa: DTI Takes Outreach Campaign to Grahamstown

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) will take its services and products to the community of Grahamstown in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Bulelani Magwanishe on Wednesday said the Taking the dti to the People Campaign aims to empower communities with information to take advantage of opportunities offered by government.

"It also seeks to build community capacity with the aim of addressing current economic issues in order to accelerate job creation and sustainable economic development in the country. The outreach also creates awareness about products and services offered by the dti and its agencies," said Deputy Minister Magwanishe.

Government interaction with the community will take place at the Multi-Purpose Centre in Joza Township, Grahamstown.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and SMMEs will get an opportunity to engage with officials from the National Consumer Commission (NCC), National Credit Regulator (NCR) and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

The outreach, which forms part of Public Service Month, enhances government's commitment to work together with communities to encourage sharing and create structures which give genuine participation and involvement, to better the lives of all South Africans.

