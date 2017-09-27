South Africa: Natjoints to Monitor Nationwide Marches

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, known as NATJOINTS, has assured South Africans that law enforcement will be deployed during today's nationwide demonstrations.

Labour federation Cosatu is embarking on a national strike against corruption.

The main march will be held in Johannesburg where protesters are expected to march to various institutions, including the Premier's office, the Chamber of Mines, banks and various government offices.

Similar demonstrations are expected in cities like Durban and Cape Town.

NATJOINTS, which is mandated by Cabinet to plan, coordinate and implement all law enforcement and crime combating, said while citizens have the right to protest, no acts of criminality will be tolerated.

The NATJOINTS involves various government departments and entities that play a vital role in the country's safety and stability.

These enforcement agencies, led by the South African Police Service, will be deployed to ensure that public order is maintained during the protest march/demonstrations in all major cities as well as other identified areas throughout the country, Acting NATJOINTS Chairperson Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said.

Mawela said no criminality, including intimidation and any form of lawlessness will be tolerated.

"We are confident that this call will be adhered to. It is in the best interests of all parties to work together to avoid unnecessary conflict situations. People who do not follow the correct procedures and the rule of law will be held accountable."