Gambia: Ashgabat 2017 - Impressive Qatar Beat Iraq for Men's 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal

An impressive Qatar side on Sunday beat Iraq to win the men's 3x3 Basketball gold medal, after coming into competition as favourites in the ongoing 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Qatar defeated Mongolia 15-14 in the semi-final, while Iraq prevailed over Kyrgyzstan 20-18 after overtime.

The Qatari side won all six of their games at the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The experienced-Erfan Ali Saeed, who plays for El Jaish SC of the Qatar basketball league and part of the Qatari team that was crowned FIBA3x3 World Championships winners in 2014, led his side to a comfortable 22-12 win over Iraq in the final.

Erfan Ali Saeed, 33, who was a key player in Qatar victory netted 11 points, including three consecutive two pointers and the final basket which ended the game and clinched the gold medal for Qatar.

"Today, I decided to shoot from outside rather than go inside, in order to avoid their big guy. It worked, I think," said Saeed.

Iraqi's Ali Ismael admitted that Qatar were really an excellent team, describing them as "a side that is strong inside and outside. We tried to stop them, but it was impossible."

The bronze medal went to Mongolia who beat Kyrgyzstan 21-11.

Women's Final

Emerging and favourites Uzbekistan side were upset by Thailand, who defeated host Turkmenistan in the semi-final. Thailand beat the Uzbeks 22-20 in the final.

Thailand had won the only previous AIMAG women's 3x3 Basketball title, at the 2009 Edition in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Host Turkmenistan won the bronze medal by beating the Syrian Arab Republic 15-12.

Closing Ceremony

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will close at Ashgabat Olympic Stadium today, Wednesday, when a farewell show reunites athletes of the 65 delegations from across Asia and Oceania.

Under the direction of Simone Ferrari of Balich Worldwide Shows (BWS), the Central Asian City Ashgabat 2017 closing ceremony will be a spectacular performance for the attendees and millions of viewers worldwide.

It will bring to an end the 12 days of thrilling competition seen by tens of thousands of spectators in the white marbled-city of Ashgabat.

Ferrari, aged 29, is a young Italian Director, who has gained extensive experience in big shows, from Olympic Ceremonies to big arena spectacles, working with the best professionals in the world of entertainment.