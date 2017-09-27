Gambia: GFF Mourns Scorpions' No 1 Fan

The Gambia Football Federation has learnt with deep shock and sorrow the passing away of one of The Gambia's finest national teams supporters Solo Touray.

The sad news occurred on Monday September 25 and immediately spread across all spheres of people's lives from the main referral hospital in Banjul, where his untimely death had been announced.

In a swift reaction to this sad news, GFF's President LaminKabba Bajo, said "Solo will be missed by the football family, especially the Scorpions. He has always been a source of motivation and encouragement to the players, fans and indeed the entire nation during matches."

President Bajo added that he is very sad about the development, as he prayed for the young man's soul to rest in peace.

Solo Touray affectionately named as the Whistle Blower as his tool to drum-up support for all national teams had been battling with a protracted illness that ended his youthful life.

Solo's ardent support to The Gambia's national teams stemmed way back from the hey days of Jatto Ceesay, Ebou Sillah, Edirissa Sonko in the 1990s up till the famous Ousman Jallow, Zico and their ebullient generation of Junior World Cup squad, and of course, The Gambia's recent generation of players.

He had also been a founding member of the National Scorpions fan club as one of its strong pillars.

His punctuality at meetings, according to the National Scorpions fan club, could not be questioned. He also had a regular signature of attending all football functions.

Solo would be missed not only by Football stakeholders, but at community level where he is said to have played a pivotal role in community work. May his gentle soul rest in peace.