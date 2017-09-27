Gambia: Suspect Threatened With Bench Warrant Arrest, If Absent in Court

Sgt. 2294 Jammeh, a prosecuting officer in the criminal matter involving one Kemo Janha on 21 September 2017, informed the principal magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates' Court that the absence of the accused person on the next adjourned date may result in the court's issuance of a bench warrant for the arrest of the suspect.

The prosecuting officer made this disclosure after the court had observed that the suspect, Kemo Janha, was not present in court when the matter was taken before the court.

The suspect, Kemo Janha, is standing trial on a single charge of attempted rape. The particulars of offence stated that, the accused person on 5 July 2017, at Gambia College Campus, Brikama Town, attempted to have unlawful carnal knowledge of a lady.

Prosecuting officer Jammeh, who implored the court to give the accused person the benefit of doubt, said the suspect may not be aware that the matter had been scheduled for hearing on that day.

Sgt Jammeh pointed out that if on the next adjourned date, the accused person fails to appear before the court, then the prosecution would have no option, but to request the court to issue bench warrant for his arrest.

Hearing continues on 5 October 2017.