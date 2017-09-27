27 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Suspect Threatened With Bench Warrant Arrest, If Absent in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota

Sgt. 2294 Jammeh, a prosecuting officer in the criminal matter involving one Kemo Janha on 21 September 2017, informed the principal magistrate Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates' Court that the absence of the accused person on the next adjourned date may result in the court's issuance of a bench warrant for the arrest of the suspect.

The prosecuting officer made this disclosure after the court had observed that the suspect, Kemo Janha, was not present in court when the matter was taken before the court.

The suspect, Kemo Janha, is standing trial on a single charge of attempted rape. The particulars of offence stated that, the accused person on 5 July 2017, at Gambia College Campus, Brikama Town, attempted to have unlawful carnal knowledge of a lady.

Prosecuting officer Jammeh, who implored the court to give the accused person the benefit of doubt, said the suspect may not be aware that the matter had been scheduled for hearing on that day.

Sgt Jammeh pointed out that if on the next adjourned date, the accused person fails to appear before the court, then the prosecution would have no option, but to request the court to issue bench warrant for his arrest.

Hearing continues on 5 October 2017.

Gambia

Two Appear in Court for Alleged Visa Scam

Fatoumatta Gomez and Jerreh Y. Touray were on 21 September 2017 arraigned before Principal Omar Cham of the Brikama… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.