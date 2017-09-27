Gambia: Agric Value Chain Interactive Platform Project Launched

The National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development (NEMA) project and West Africa Rural Foundation (WARF), in partnership with GYIN Gambia, Monday launched the Agricultural Value Chain Interactive Platform project.

In delivering a speech at the launching ceremony held at Abuko, Musa S. Mbenga, a board member of WARE, explained that his organisation had been committed to accompanying rural populations find and follow a path to sustainable development during its 2 decades of existence.

He said that WARF has been a key actor and leader in diverse rural and agricultural development initiatives in Western and Central Africa.

According to him, they have recently approved the fifth strategic plan of WARF, a plan that is characterised by some very interesting characteristics.

He disclosed that rural women and the youth would be the principal targets of WARF during the next 4 years, and the institution would focus on promoting sustainable value chains as one of its strategic orientations.

He assured that the initiative would no doubt be strengthened by the partnership with GYIN-Gambia, a youth-based organisation committed to the development of youth in the country.

He also noted that by linking rural women and youths to agricultural markets, AVIP would contribute to the achievement of Nema's goals/objectives, as well as the delivery of the project key outcomes.

The results would no doubt contribute to the attainment of government's rural and agricultural development objectives.

He commended Nema, WARF and GYIN for the laudable initiative, saying they look forward to the delivery of tangible results that would improve the livelihoods of rural population in the country.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Kebbeh, Executive Director of West Africa Rural Foundation, thanked WARF Board representative for the excellent overview of WARF, including its focus on rural women and youths, as well as sustainable agricultural value chain development.

He lauded the leadership of Mr Gassama in promoting the collaboration between Nema and WARF.

He reiterated the engagement of WARF to consolidate and sustain this partnership that focuses on benefiting rural and agricultural populations.