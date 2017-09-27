Gambia: Two Appear in Court for Alleged Visa Scam

Fatoumatta Gomez and Jerreh Y. Touray were on 21 September 2017 arraigned before Principal Omar Cham of the Brikama Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to commit felony and obtaining money by false pretence.

The prosecution alleged that the accused persons on 2 June 2017 in Brikama Town, Kombo Central District, conspired between themselves and defrauded one Isatou Tuku Nyassi, in the sum of D48,000 on the pretext that they would secure American Visa for her, a representation they knew to be false or unfounded.

The prosecuting officer informed the court that the witnesses in the case were indisposed, and as a result, craved the court's indulgence to grant the prosecution a short date to enable them secure the presence of the witnesses.

The prosecuting officer further informed the court that the prosecution was not opposed to granting bail to the accused persons, pointing out that the court should take judicial notice that the first accused, Fatoumatta Gomez, was not reporting regularly whilst on police bail.

The accused, in her reply, intimated to the court that she was always reporting on bail and at a time when she fell ill, she was admitted at the Serrekunda General Hospital, adding that she even sent her medical papers to the station officer through her son.

The accused revealed that she is a high blood patient, and that she has no reason not to report on bail when she is granted bail.

The presiding magistrate Omar Cham disclosed that bail is the accused person's constitutional right, but it's at the discretion of the court which must be exercised judiciously and judicially.

The accused persons were subsequently granted bail at a sum of D150, 000, with two Gambian sureties each.

The sureties must swear to an affidavit of means and deposit their I.D Cards or International Passport with the Registrar of the Court.

The first accused person, Fatoumatta Gomez, was admonished by the court that any default in her appearance before the court without cogent reason would result in the court revoking her bail.

Hearing continues on 5 October 2017.