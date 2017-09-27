Gambia Quest Formula for Afcon Debut Qualification

The Gambia is still searching for the formula for their debut qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after their failure to qualify for the previous editions.

The Scorpions under the guidance of coach Sang Ndong, made a poor start to the continent's biggest football fiesta 2019 qualifiers, after losing away to Benin 1-0 in the opening fixtures in June 2017, in Cotonou.

The Gambia needs to beat Algeria in their second group fixtures in March 2018 in Banjul, after the Squirrels' loss in their opening qualifier encounter to search for a formula for their qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia under the tactical guidance of coach Sang Ndong failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, after finishing bottom-place in group M of the qualifiers with only 2 points in six matches.

Coach Sang Ndong and his rebuilding and rebranding processes for the national team is yet to improve the performance of the team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as they attempt to qualify for the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree for the first time in their history.

The Gambia are currently occupying bottom-place in group D of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with zero points after losing away to Benin 1-0 in their opening qualifiers match in June 2017 in Cotonou.