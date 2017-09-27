27 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Develops Roadmap to Adopt Social Financial Education System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yai Dibba

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Claudiana Cole, has said the education ministry intends to include the Child and Social and Financial Education in the school curricula.

The Minister revealed this at the opening ceremony of the consultative meeting for the integration of Child and Social and Financial Education in the school curricula, held at the Ocean Bay Hotel Cape Point.

The event was attended by educational stakeholders drawn from different parts of the country.

The Education Minister explained that children must be provided with the requisite knowledge and skills to be able to successfully cope with those challenges.

To achieve this, the education minister said, the Curriculum Research, Evaluation and Development Directorate of her Ministry is currently revising the school curriculum in line with the dictates of the Education Policy 2016-2030.

The Minister added that the curriculum review exercise is being established by the findings of their curriculum research which was concluded in 2016.

This research, among other things, she said has established the contents of basic education in terms of competencies of knowledge and skills as perceived by a cross section of the Gambian initiatives.

"Entrepreneurship education is revealed as a requirement in the school's curriculum. The Child and Social and Financial Education (Aflatoun) provide a social foundation for Entrepreneurship," she stated

This was one of her Ministry's justifications for embracing the Child and Social and Financial Education initiative, she said.

"The Gambian children will be exposed to the rudiments of financial management, which can be pursued as a career," the education minister said.

In this instructional area also, children would learn among other things, the importance of savings and investment and how to generate income, she said.

The ChildFund Country Director, Musu Komma Bah, also commented that ChildFund The Gambia has remained committed to improving the well- being of the vulnerable children living in The Gambia for the last three decades.

She said the Child and Social and Financial Education Project was implemented in four classes, namely Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6, noting that in each class, thirty students were selected with equal gender representation to form clubs and be part of implementation activities.

Gambia

Two Appear in Court for Alleged Visa Scam

Fatoumatta Gomez and Jerreh Y. Touray were on 21 September 2017 arraigned before Principal Omar Cham of the Brikama… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.