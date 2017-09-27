Gambia Develops Roadmap to Adopt Social Financial Education System

The Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Claudiana Cole, has said the education ministry intends to include the Child and Social and Financial Education in the school curricula.

The Minister revealed this at the opening ceremony of the consultative meeting for the integration of Child and Social and Financial Education in the school curricula, held at the Ocean Bay Hotel Cape Point.

The event was attended by educational stakeholders drawn from different parts of the country.

The Education Minister explained that children must be provided with the requisite knowledge and skills to be able to successfully cope with those challenges.

To achieve this, the education minister said, the Curriculum Research, Evaluation and Development Directorate of her Ministry is currently revising the school curriculum in line with the dictates of the Education Policy 2016-2030.

The Minister added that the curriculum review exercise is being established by the findings of their curriculum research which was concluded in 2016.

This research, among other things, she said has established the contents of basic education in terms of competencies of knowledge and skills as perceived by a cross section of the Gambian initiatives.

"Entrepreneurship education is revealed as a requirement in the school's curriculum. The Child and Social and Financial Education (Aflatoun) provide a social foundation for Entrepreneurship," she stated

This was one of her Ministry's justifications for embracing the Child and Social and Financial Education initiative, she said.

"The Gambian children will be exposed to the rudiments of financial management, which can be pursued as a career," the education minister said.

In this instructional area also, children would learn among other things, the importance of savings and investment and how to generate income, she said.

The ChildFund Country Director, Musu Komma Bah, also commented that ChildFund The Gambia has remained committed to improving the well- being of the vulnerable children living in The Gambia for the last three decades.

She said the Child and Social and Financial Education Project was implemented in four classes, namely Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6, noting that in each class, thirty students were selected with equal gender representation to form clubs and be part of implementation activities.