Gambia: 3rd Witness Testifies in Alleged Theft Case

The third prosecution witness, Naffie Jammeh, recently testified in a case involving one Kemo Sanneh, who was accused of shop-breaking and stealing, before Magistrate Thomasi of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Mrs Jammeh told the court that she works as a receptionist at Anna Holistic Health Centre at Luiziser Complex in Kotu, adding that she recognised the accused person.

She recalled that in the month of August 2016, she was at work in the morning, when she noticed that the glass door had opened.

At this point, Mrs Jammeh testified that she then called her boss, Anna Jatta, to inform her about the situation, who told her to wait for her.

The witness explained that when Anna Jatta came they went to the owner of the complex, who advised them to go to Kotu Police Station to report the matter.

"They came with the CID officers who opened the door of the premises", she said, adding that they all entered and discovered that the two safes were opened.

She said when they watched the CCTV camera, they saw a taxi coming and going out of the premises, adding that they also saw that someone alighted from the taxi and entered the health centre.

Mrs Jammeh said she could not tell who the person was, but according to CID officers, it was Kemo Sanneh, the accused.

The charge sheet on count one stated that, the accused, Kemo Sanneh, sometime in August 2016, at Palmo Rima Luiziser Hotel in Senegambia, in the Kanifing Municipality, broke and entered into the shop of one Anna Jatta with intent to commit a felony, therein to wit stealing.

Count two read that he stole the following items: four pairs of earrings, valued at D70,000, cash of D5,000, one bottle of perfume, value unknown, one body lotion, value unknown, hair cream, value unknown, 27 bottles of chemical solution, value unknown, one pair of silver earring and necklace, value unknown.

Total of the valued stolen items is D75, 000, being the property of the said Anna Jatta.

Hearing continues.