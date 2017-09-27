Gambia: Sesdo Knock-Out Gets Underway

The 2017 Serrekunda East Sport Development Organisation knock-out on Monday 25 September 2017 kicked-off at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.
The knock-out competition brought together twenty-eight teams to compete for the Serrekunda East Sport Development Organisation knock-out title.
As part of the opening match, Zurich beat London United 1-0 at the 3pm kick-off, while EbbehGi thumped Nguma 2-0 during the 5pm encounter on the same day.
Babucarr Badjie and Ismaila Badjie were on target for EbbehGi FC in the 62nd and 66th minutes of the game, respectively to bag the victory.