Gambia: Sesdo Knock-Out Gets Underway

Fatoumatta Gomez and Jerreh Y. Touray were on 21 September 2017 arraigned before Principal Omar Cham of the Brikama…

Babucarr Badjie and Ismaila Badjie were on target for EbbehGi FC in the 62nd and 66th minutes of the game, respectively to bag the victory.

As part of the opening match, Zurich beat London United 1-0 at the 3pm kick-off, while EbbehGi thumped Nguma 2-0 during the 5pm encounter on the same day.

