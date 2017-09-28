Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy is dead.
Ms El Maawy died in South Africa, where she was undergoing treatment following an Al-Shabaab attack on July 13.
Statehouse Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu confirmed the death of Ms Maawy to the Nation but said details would be communicated later.
Al-Shabaab shot and injured the principal secretary in the shoulder and on legs after abducting her at Milihoi area on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.
Her nephew, a trainee pilot, with whom she was with, died during the attack but Ms Maawy was rescued by a joint team of the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit.
The security team rushed her to Mpeketoni Hospital.
She was later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.