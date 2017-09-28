27 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: PS Maryam Al Maawy Dies in South Africa

Photo: The Nation
Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy.
By Nation Reporter

Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El Maawy is dead.

Ms El Maawy died in South Africa, where she was undergoing treatment following an Al-Shabaab attack on July 13.

Statehouse Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu confirmed the death of Ms Maawy to the Nation but said details would be communicated later.

Al-Shabaab shot and injured the principal secretary in the shoulder and on legs after abducting her at Milihoi area on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.

Her nephew, a trainee pilot, with whom she was with, died during the attack but Ms Maawy was rescued by a joint team of the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit.

The security team rushed her to Mpeketoni Hospital.

She was later airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

