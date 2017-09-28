Nigeria: Any Admission 'Done Under the Table' Would Not Be Regularised, JAMB Tells Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would not regularised any admission 'done under the table'.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede made this known on Tuesday during a meeting on admissions exercise/processes for Innovative Enterprise Institutions in Abuja.

The registrar tasked institutions to maintain the standard the board set from the beginning saying "From this year now, we are demanding records of the O levels of the candidates you are admitting and that is for the first time,"

Mr. Oloyede further said: "When you recommend a person for admission we want to see what qualification he or she possesses not just you telling me that he or she scored 300 in UTME. What of the real qualification?" he said.

He also said JAMB would stop the "regularisation of all forms of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions from this year."

'Any admission 'done under the table' would not be regularised. Candidates and tertiary institutions must desist from engaging in any form of illegal admission.

'Illegal admission in terms of people not even taking the unified tertiary matriculation examination, UTME at all not to talk of scoring zero. Illegal admission by even admitting people who do not have the requisite ordinary level (O level) because before now JAMB does not have the record of their O level... ."