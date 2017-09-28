Rwanda: RRA Unfreeze Mukura Bank Accounts

Life is back to normal at Azam Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports after the club's bank accounts were unfrozen by Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA).

The development follows threats by Mukura to pull out of the 2017/2018 season, which starts this weekend. The Huye-based Azam Rwanda Premier League side had their accounts frozen by RRA due to unpaid taxes on salaries of players and club staff since 2010. It is reported that the club has debts in taxes amounting to about Rwf165million.

The bank accounts were re-opened on mutual agreement following a fruitful dialogue between Mukura and RRA held on Tuesday, according to the club Secretary General, Fidel Niyobuhungiro.

"We are thankful to RRA, they listened to us and agreed to unfreeze our bank accounts, and life is back to normal as we continue to prepare for the first league match of the season," Niyobuhungiro said on Wednesday.

He noted that, "This issue of unpaid taxes affects almost all the other league clubs and it needs to be addressed during the next Rwanda Football Federation general assembly. Concerned clubs, FERWAFA and RRA will need to sit together and look into how it can be solved without affecting the league."

News of Mukura's back accounts being frozen was revealed by the club president, Olivier Nizeyimana during a general assembly held last Sunday in Huye district and threatened they would not be able to take part in the upcoming season if RRA didn't reverse the decision.

Mukura also passed the budget for the 2017/2018, which increased by 18% compared to the 2016/2017 budget.

The club is set to use Rwf196, 123,390 for the upcoming season; an increase from Rwf159, 592, 255 used last campaign. Huye district, Volcano Express and league sponsors Azam, are the top contributors.

Mukura, who finished in a disappointing 12th position last season, will start the new campaign playing away to Kirehe FC on Saturday.