28 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kavutse and Wife Amanda Expecting First Child

By Hudson Kuteesa

Olivier Kavutse, the founder of Beauty For Ashes, has revealed that his wife Amanda Fung is pregnant with their first child, due in February.

"Amanda and I are over the moon. We are so excited and look forward to our little one," Kavutse told The New Times in an interview.

The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in a beautiful ceremony, and hosted their guests to a reception Hakuna Matata Hotel in Rubavu.

Amanda, a Canadian management consultant and entrepreneur, is also a member of Beauty For Ashes, a popular gospel band. Since its inception in 2010, the band has recorded over 50 songs, and two albums Siriprize (surprise) and The Wonders of the Son.

Kavutse also doubles as the lead vocalist and plays acoustic guitar, Ben Iyakaremye plays bass guitar, Maxime Niyomwungeri the drums, Christian Bizimana the keys, while Olivier Habiyaremye plays electric guitar.

As a band, Beauty For Ashes, does a fusion of rock, African, and pop music, a formula that has enabled them to stand out distinctly on the local gospel music scene and beyond.

