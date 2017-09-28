Rwanda: Nkuranga in 'Analog Aerials' Exhibition

Visual artist Emmanuel Nkuranga will host a solo contemporary art exhibition dubbed 'Analog Aerials' at the Inema Art Center in Kacyiru on Saturday, September 30.

Nkuranga, the co-founder of Inema Art Centre and curator of the exhibition, explains that "Analog Aerials" seeks to bring cities alive through e-waste of computer motherboards.

While preparing for the exhibition, Nkuranga scoured the country "in search for e-waste that brings the beauty of the computer outside of the box."

His search yielded an assortment of used and discarded computer accessories and other materials like computer motherboards, keyboards, resins, paints, wood, and other heavy industrial parts.

Combining these, the artist builds a cityscape that throws the viewer's perspective of the small and the large into sharp contrast. The body of work also includes musical instruments, including an upright piano and guitars, which Nkuranga explains that should be seen for the beauty of their form, rather than the sounds they produce.

"Through this exhibition I seek to force the viewer to stretch their thinking beyond the simple 2D canvas," he further explained, adding that the exhibition expands beyond the gallery, showcasing works throughout the Inema Art Center grounds. The event opens at 6p.m and entrance is free.