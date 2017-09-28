28 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Whites Only' Job Ad Removed After 20 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
...

An advert specifying that "only white candidates" should apply for a digital design position in the Western Cape was removed from a local recruitment website on Wednesday afternoon - more than 20 days after it was posted.

People Solved, based in Cape Town, posted the advert on September 5 at the behest of one of its clients.

No deadline for applications was provided in the advertisement which called for applicants for an intermediate to senior user experience (UX) design post.

The package was estimated at R420 000 per annum.

"Please note. Only white candidates," the advert read.

It did not specify the name of the company seeking to fill the position. It was also not known how many applications the advert had since garnered.

People Solved director Simon Hill said the advert was removed as soon as News24 had alerted them to the "mistake".

"We are investigating the incident and as you've seen, immediately removed the advert when we noticed it," Hill said.

"I can tell you this is the first of its kind that something like this happens."

Hill said a junior employee posted the advert without checking the content.

Companies send the information about vacancies to administrative officers who then process it and post it onto the website, Hill said.

"I can assure you that we do not accept anything like this."

Hill did not want to disclose the name of the relevant company.

"We will be talking to the company and possibly reviewing if we still want to work with them [in future]," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Alleged Cannibals Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.