South Africa: Alleged Estcourt 'Cannibals' Due in Court

The five men accused of cannibalism are expected back in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Traditional healer Nino Mbatha, 32, Sithembiso Sithole, 31, Lindokuhle Masondo, 32, Lungisani Magubane, 30, and Khayelihle Lamula, 32, face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

It has been alleged that the men raped, killed and cut up the body of a woman, which they then consumed.

Four of them were arrested on August 18, after Mbatha allegedly walked into the local police station in possession of human body parts and confessed that he was tired of eating human flesh.

Lamula was arrested on August 22.

At their previous appearance in August, the men abandoned their bail application.

Outside the court, Mbatha's landlord Philani Magubane told News24 that a woman's hand with nail polish on the fingers was allegedly found by other tenants in Mbatha's room.

Siphiwe Manana of the Traditional Healers Organisation said: "If there's a 'traditional healer' among the five accused we want him to be jailed for life. We're against bogus traditional healers who use human body parts to do their evil work."

There is no criminal charge for eating human flesh, but the National Health Act stipulates that it is illegal to be in possession of any human tissue unless authorised by a relevant person or institution.

The desecration or mutilation of a corpse is a criminal act, meaning that acquiring any body parts could be considered a criminal act.

