Photo: Daily Monitor

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga (in yellow) pictured urinating near the entrance of the Ministry of Finance.

Kampala — Kampala City Hall court Wednesday issued criminal summons to Arua Municipality MP (Rtd) Col. Ibrahim Abiriga, requiring him to appear before it on October 06, 2017 for allegedly urinating in public

Grade One magistrate Beatrice Khainza summoned Abiriga to answer charges of being a public nuisance.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2017 along Kyaggwe Road within Kampala city, Abiriga eased himself on the fence of Ministry of Finance.

Two days ago, a picture of MP Abiriga went viral on social media showing him easing himself along the road. On Tuesday, in a televised interview at parliament, Abriga admitted urinating in public saying he was "badly off".

He told NBS TV that the photograph "is hopeless", and wondered why people are spreading the picture on social media.

" I was badly off and I wanted to urinate. Why are people spreading that picture on whatapp?" he told NBS TV as parliament got set to discuss an expected notice to present an "Age Limit" motion.