Nigeria: Country Pulls Out of 90 International Organizations

Nigeria has resolved to withdraw from 90 out of the 310 international organizations to which it has financial commitments.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeosun put Nigeria's annual commitment to all the international organizations at $70 million.

The minister said the country was currently owing all the organisations about $200 million.

She explained that the decision to withdraw from 90 of such organisations was aimed at cutting cost.

She, however, did not name the organizations the nation was withdrawing from.