28 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fisherman Commits Suicide After Surviving Boat Mishap

By Okon Bassey

Uyo — Despite surviving a boat mishap, a fisherman from one of the riverine areas in Akwa Ibom State has committed suicide a day after the incident.

The man, Iyip-Erong, a father of four children from Akpautong village in Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, reportedly took his life a day after losing all his fishing gears including outboard engine in the disaster.

A colleague fisherman, Effiong Bassey said the deceased "resorted to taking his own life a night after the incident because of the frustration of losing his major source of livelihood.

"We really don't know why he should take his own life after his fishing boat and the day's catch were lost as his boat capsized," Bassey added.

A family source said: "Iyip-Erong had been complaining since the incident happened, lamenting that his future had been completely ruined by the loss of his boat with the outboard engine and fishing gears.

"We woke up to see his dangling body hooked to the roof with his wife wrapper, which he turned to suicide rope," the source declared.

The source disclosed that the remains of the late Iyip-Erong were buried after some traditional sacrifices were performed as it was an abomination for one to take his own life in our community.

Condemning the action of deceased, the source expressed surprised that the father of four could willingly take his own life after the mishap, instead of sinking with the boat to save us the trouble of arranging sacrificial things for his burial.

