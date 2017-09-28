28 September 2017

Nigeria/Zambia: FIFA Appoints Bondo to Take Charge of Nigeria, Zambia Showdown

Joshua Bondo, a 39-year old referee from Botswana who has been an international arbiter for the past 10 years, will take charge of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo next week Saturday.

World football-ruling body FIFA has appointed Bondo alongside his countrymen Oamogetse Godisamang (40, an international assistant referee since year 2010), who will serve as Assistant Referee 1, and Tirelo Mositwane (30, an international referee since 2013), who will serve as Fourth Official. Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho will be the Assistant Referee 2.

Mr. Carlos Manuel Neves Henriques from South Africa will be the Referee Assessor while Sudanese Osama Hassan Ataaelmanan, who was Match Commissioner for the Match-day 4 clash between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde on September 4, will repeat the same role in Uyo on October 7.

Nigeria will seal a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with the minimum win in Uyo, in a clash that will see the winners of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and the champions of the 2013 edition come face-to-face in a match of huge significance. Kick -off is 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

