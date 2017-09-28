Nigeria: Group Warns Nigeria May Fail If Not Restructured Now

The Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG), a civil society organisation, has decried the politicking surrounding the issue of restructuring, noting that a lack of action might lead Nigeria towards the Somalia path - a failed state riddled with violence.

In a statement released wednesday after the group's National Executive Council meeting in Lagos, NNSG mourned the National Assembly's pretence position on the non-negotiable unity of the country, despite the presence of "very loud secessionist agitations ongoing in at least three of Nigeria's six zones."

"At this stage in this country's life," NNSG's Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Uranta, who signed the press statement, said: "we must stop sticking our heads in the sand, pretending that all is well with Nigeria. We must all agree that there is a need to so restructure Nigeria, that we will have a necessary devolution of powers, fiscal federalism and review of the many unjust laws that hold the country from attaining its maximum potential economically, politically and socially."

The NNSG statement noted that there was no need to panic or reinvent the wheel and recommended that the National Assembly should immediately commence the process of amending the present constitution, "such that future amendments, or creation of a brand new constitution, must be submitted to a National Referendum by all Nigerians; and, let the president send the Report of the 2014 National Conference to the National Assembly, as an executive bill for urgent consideration, without delay or histrionics."

In less than six months, the group averred, the much talked-about restructuring could be over if politics is thrown out of the window.

The group ended its communiqué by revealing its intention of seeking urgent audience with both the presidency and the leadership of the National Assembly, to advise on the best way forward and ensure a sustainable national unity and progress.