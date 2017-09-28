Zimbabwe: MPs Urge Parliament to Save Police Officers From Chihuri

Photo: Nehanda Radio

Police boss Augustine Chihuri (file photo).

MDC-T members of parliament (MP) have urged police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri to stop fleecing members of the force of their hard-earned cash through endless contributions to some ZRP association called Kuyedza Women's Club.

Some legislations even proposed the dissolution of the club which was formed in 1958 to address marginalisation of policemen's wives in development projects.

Joining the club is mandatory for married male officers but contributions towards the fund are sometimes squeezed even from single policemen.

The MPs were, this week, reacting to an adverse report by the Parliamentary Legal Committee to the Statutory Instrument 74 of 2017 on Police (Association) Regulations gazetted this July.

Prosper Mutseyami, MDC-T legislator for Musikavanhu constituency, urged deputy speaker of parliament Mabel Chinomona to ensure that the police officers are protected from constantly making donations to the association which is no longer improving their lives.

"Fabric which costs $7 Kuyedza club can sell it at $50 and they are forced to buy it. It's serious extortion," said the MP.

"Every police officer gets ruffle tickets and it's mandatory they should sell all to the public. If they are not bought, they have to buy them themselves. How many people have money to buy ruffle tickets now?"

He added, "I have some of the ruffle tickets here and the officer profusely pleaded with me to buy them. That's slavery. I am appealing for police officers' protection.

"This programme must be stopped. If anyone wants it, they create a personal association."

The association boasts of creating alternative income for families of members of the force through livelihood projects, but officers who spoke in anonymity claimed that only a few elite families of the force benefit.

A gathering is convened annually where ZRP members are expected to be wearing the branded fabric sold at exorbitant prices and no more than five cars won from the ruffle tickets sold at prices between $1 and $2.

Another MDC-T MP Webster Maondera weighed in, saying the legal instrument in formulation should ensure joining the association is made voluntary for police officers.

"The officers are staying in dilapidated accommodation yet the money is said to be for their welfare. Their salaries are so little to part with a dollar now and then for an association whose benefits they don't enjoy.

"Instead of the commissioner general focusing on criminals, he is now concentrating on their welfare which is a government responsibility. If they don't pay, these officers risk being targeted for dismissal."

Commenting on Chihuri's inaction over the issue, MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri said, "Abuse of children comes from the person in control. The Commissioner General should put his hands off the association."