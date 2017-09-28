28 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MPs Urge Parliament to Save Police Officers From Chihuri

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nehanda Radio
Police boss Augustine Chihuri (file photo).

MDC-T members of parliament (MP) have urged police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri to stop fleecing members of the force of their hard-earned cash through endless contributions to some ZRP association called Kuyedza Women's Club.

Some legislations even proposed the dissolution of the club which was formed in 1958 to address marginalisation of policemen's wives in development projects.

Joining the club is mandatory for married male officers but contributions towards the fund are sometimes squeezed even from single policemen.

The MPs were, this week, reacting to an adverse report by the Parliamentary Legal Committee to the Statutory Instrument 74 of 2017 on Police (Association) Regulations gazetted this July.

Prosper Mutseyami, MDC-T legislator for Musikavanhu constituency, urged deputy speaker of parliament Mabel Chinomona to ensure that the police officers are protected from constantly making donations to the association which is no longer improving their lives.

"Fabric which costs $7 Kuyedza club can sell it at $50 and they are forced to buy it. It's serious extortion," said the MP.

"Every police officer gets ruffle tickets and it's mandatory they should sell all to the public. If they are not bought, they have to buy them themselves. How many people have money to buy ruffle tickets now?"

He added, "I have some of the ruffle tickets here and the officer profusely pleaded with me to buy them. That's slavery. I am appealing for police officers' protection.

"This programme must be stopped. If anyone wants it, they create a personal association."

The association boasts of creating alternative income for families of members of the force through livelihood projects, but officers who spoke in anonymity claimed that only a few elite families of the force benefit.

A gathering is convened annually where ZRP members are expected to be wearing the branded fabric sold at exorbitant prices and no more than five cars won from the ruffle tickets sold at prices between $1 and $2.

Another MDC-T MP Webster Maondera weighed in, saying the legal instrument in formulation should ensure joining the association is made voluntary for police officers.

"The officers are staying in dilapidated accommodation yet the money is said to be for their welfare. Their salaries are so little to part with a dollar now and then for an association whose benefits they don't enjoy.

"Instead of the commissioner general focusing on criminals, he is now concentrating on their welfare which is a government responsibility. If they don't pay, these officers risk being targeted for dismissal."

Commenting on Chihuri's inaction over the issue, MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri said, "Abuse of children comes from the person in control. The Commissioner General should put his hands off the association."

Zimbabwe

Police to Arrest Money Traders, Seize Banknotes - Finance Minister

Zimbabwean police will arrest dealers trading foreign currency on the streets and seize whatever banknotes they have on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.