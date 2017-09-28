Kampala — With the next World Cup qualifiers for Uganda Cranes against Ghana (October 7) and Congo (November 6) just around the corner, Fufa president Moses Magogo yesterday revealed that preparations for both games will require $500000 (Shs1.7bn) if the Russia dream is to stay alive.

Speaking at the weekly Fufa press conference, the Fufa president observed that qualification for world football's biggest competition would not be possible without support from government. "We have demonstrated that we have the ability to win our remaining matches and consequently the biggest opportunity ever to play at the World Cup.

"I have been given the best assurances as late as yesterday by the national team captain Dennis Onyango and a host of other players and they said that that they will give their best like they have always done."

He called upon all stakeholders to support the Cranes financially in the final bend like in the earlier stages because the World Cup is such an expensive venture yet considering the exponential effect of the qualification, it is a worthwhile investment.

Uganda sit second in Group E of the qualifiers on seven points, two behind leaders Egypt who pipped Uganda 1-0 in Alexandria last month.

Magogo also weighed in on the violence that took place at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende in the Azam Uganda Premier League match between Vipers and SC Villa.

He noted that what transpired was unfortunate and the culprits would be brought to book.

"Those barbaric acts of destroying property and insulting dignitaries and innocent fans that have come to support their own sides are things of the past.

We need sanity to keep the fans and sponsors we are bringing back to the game," Magogo said.

He added: "I do not know muslims who break mosques or christians who break churches." Magogo called on clubs to work to strengthen their teams and not win matches by compromising or intimidating referees because it is primitive.

He sternly warned referees involved in controversial league matches. "It is time-up for the referees who have interpreted and applied the laws of the game contrary to the 17 Fifa. We will put them out of the game."

Among the penalties set to be meted out to victims of the pending investigation are clubs losing points, banning fans from match venues and suspending ring leaders from football for life.