28 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Fire Mangudya and Bring Sanity to Money Markets - ZCTU

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Financial Gazette Zimbabwe
ZSE (file photo).

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged President Robert Mugabe to fire Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya for allegedly fuelling the country's currency black market.

Addressing journalists in Harare Tuesday, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa challenged Mangudya to explain how huge sums of money were ending up in the hands of a few individuals while the majority cannot access their funds from banks.

"Replace RBZ Governor John Mangudya with a competitive non-partisan individual who can bring sanity to the monetary system," said Mutasa.

"It is no secret that the country is in this serious predicament largely because of fiscal indiscipline which is being driven by a culture of consumerism by a broke and clueless government that cannot accept that it has failed."

The ZCTU boss accused the Mangudya failing to control the spiralling black market.

"The rise of the black market can only be blamed on the RBZ as the sole authority and government ministers," he said.

"How do we explain the existence of millions of mint crisp bond notes on the streets when the banks are only issuing the smallest coin denominations?"

He added; "It is our view that the reserve bank is responsible for fuelling the black market as no ordinary citizen would access such huge amounts of money when banks have withdrawal limits known to all and sundry.

"As labour, we cannot sanitise this state carelessness with silence for another day and we are calling upon our constituency and every right-minded Zimbabwean to condemn this genocide on our people by any means."

Zimbabwe

Police to Arrest Money Traders, Seize Banknotes - Finance Minister

Zimbabwean police will arrest dealers trading foreign currency on the streets and seize whatever banknotes they have on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.