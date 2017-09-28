Nigeria: Army Assures On Continuous Training of Personnel

Uyo — The Nigerian Army has said it will continue to train its personnel in line with the directive from the Army headquarters, to acquire new skills, strengthen and consolidate on professionalism.

General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Eno Udoh, spoke in Akwa Ibom at the closing ceremony of this year's 6 Division Corporal and Below Competition held at 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa.

Udoh, who was represented by the Commander, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Uyo, Brigadier-General Abdul Hassan, said such trainings could not be taken lightly because training leads to development of skilled performance that impacts positively on professionalism.

According to him, "As the Nigerian Army continues to professionalize, our trainings cannot be taken lightly. This is simply because training leads to development of skilled performance that impacts positively on professionalism."

The GOC, who was special guest of honour maintained that the Division would continue to implement its training schedules in line with the Army headquarters training directive for new skills to be acquired.