President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe cartoon.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has challenged President Robert Mugabe to quit and make way for a transitional authority as the country's economic crisis plunges to new levels.

A similar proposition has also been made repeatedly by the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) which is led by former finance minister Tendai Biti.

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said the cost of living has become unbearable for ordinary Zimbabweans due to skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

He blamed the inflation surge on a lack of confidence in the bond notes surrogate currency which is collapsing against the United States Dollar (USD).

"Dissolve and pave way for a transitional authority that can boost confidence in the economy and salvage the little that is left as we go towards elections," said Mutasa.

"We believe that a transitional authority would provide an appropriate vehicle for ushering the required reforms.

"The nation is now at crossroads as we are already witnessing shortages of basic foodstuffs and essential commodities such as fuel, drugs, electricity, clean water while the general infrastructure is dilapidating."

Mutasa also called for a "national stakeholders meeting" that includes labour, women's and children's rights groups as well as churches, and various other interest groups to iron out the economic issues and find a common way forward.

"In the event of the above conditions not being met, ZCTU commits itself to continue actions that increase pressure on whoever will be holding state power to embrace people-centred developmental democratic processes.

"We are currently consulting our affiliates, other trade unions and federations as well as social movements on the nature and form of action to be taken should government fail to heed our call."

The labour union chief said the 'avenging spirit' of 2008 needs to be exorcised before it wipes out the country's dignity and humanity as Zimbabweans.