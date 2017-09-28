28 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Prosecutor Fails to Turn Up Uladi's Passport Case, Adjourned

By Wanga Gwede

Lead prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu on Tuesday failed to show up at Lilongwe High Court and the case involding People's Party (PP) parliamentary leader Uladi Mussa over passport and citizenship scandal failed to take off.

Mussa, who is accused of having appended his signature to the said irregularities while he was Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security over three years ago, was charged along with former senior assistant chief immigration officer David Kwanjana, who also denied the charges.

His alleged final authorisation to an apparent irregular process saw the Immigration Department granting citizenships and passports to immigrants from neighbouring countries.

The case was supposed to take off on Tuesday but could not due to the abscene of prosecutor Nyasuslu as the State said all case details were with the veteral prosecutor.

The State informed the court that Nyasulu had travelled to Italy where he went to attend a wedding of his daughter and was due back in the country on September 19.

But Nyasulu apparently was taken ill in Italy which resulted him to miss the scheduled flight back to Malawi.

Judge Chifundo Kachale asked the prosecution and defence to consider a speedy justice delivery.

Kachale accepted the State request for adjournment.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mussa on charges of negligence and abuse of office. Mussa handed himself to the ACB after reports surfaced that ACB was geared to arrest him over the apparent citizenship and passport scams.

