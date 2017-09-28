Kenya: TV Presenter's Fit of Laughter on Air Excites Online Community

KTN television news anchor Zubeida Koome has excited the online community after busting into uncontrollable giggles while hosting a live broadcast on Tuesday evening.

The TV presenter usually hosts a show titled Jukwaa La KTN , which airs from 6pm every Monday to Friday, where she tackles different topics affecting the country.

Before beginning her interviews for the show, Ms Zubeda usually starts off with a news recap of the day's events.

But it was after a video of the Nasa supporters demonstrations giving their views on why they want the IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, to resign from his post at the commission, that her laugh outbursts began.

Zubeida tried unsuccessfully, to hold back the laughter for a whole twenty minutes before the director of the show stopped the live streaming of her news presentation (Check the clip from minute 6:16).