Tanzania: NSSF to Sue 126 Employers for Failing to Submit Sh2bn Workers' Contributions

Arusha — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has said it is in the process of filing a case against 126 employers for failing to submit their employees' contributions for six months.

Speaking to reporters about strategies for employers who have not submitted their employees' contributions on time on Wednesday, Arusha NSSF Chief Manager, Dr Frank Maduga, said there were at least 14 large companies required to submit more than Sh50 million and 69 middle companies, whose category was between Sh5 million and Sh49.9 million as well as 53 small companies required to submit between Sh20,000 and Sh4.9 million, but had not done so.

"We have continuously warned them, but in vain and now we are finalising the process before we file a case in court on October 2 this year," he said.

He noted that the defaulters would be charged with failing to submit employees' contributions on time for six months a fact that violated the rights of their workers to benefit from medical covers and maternity benefits, among other things.

He noted that following the discrepancy many workers' records had been misplaced despite having their money deducted.

He said all workers had the right to be paid their contributions, when they retired or when the company was bankrupt, but that was not the case because the company's failure to submit the contributions also led to a loss of records.