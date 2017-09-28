Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Improve Judiciary, Access to Justice

Dar es Salaam — The government has pledged to continue improving the judiciary and administration of justice in the country.

This was said on Wednesday September 27 by Zanzibar Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Haroun Suleiman Ally during the closing of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) conference held at the Bank of Tanzania's (BoT) conference hall.

At the event Mr Harroun spoke on behalf of the Isles President, Dr Ally Mohamed Shein.

He said, the conference had been of great help to judicial officers as they had been reminded the importance of objectivity and professionalism when performing their duties.

"The government will provide a conducive environment for the judiciary for it is the crucial pillar of the state. The aim is to see justice is being done to all," he said adding:"the meeting will also help address threats of terrorism attacks on member states."

Commenting on the independence of the judiciary, Zanzibar Chief Justice Omar Makungu said the independence of judiciary was protected by the laws of the land.

"The independence of the judiciary depends on the laws and principles of the country, but there is a need to address budget shortagesfor the judiciary to operate effectively and efficiently," he said.

The CMJA was graced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday September 25, where she assured the judicial officers of the government's commitment to supporting the judiciary in Tanzania to ensure it was free from corruption.

She added that, the government in collaboration with the judiciary had embarked on the establishment and implementation of initiatives to enable the judiciary to become more effective, efficient and accountable in the fight against corruption and case delays.

This is he second time for the meeting to be held in Africa. Next year the CMJA will be held in Australia.