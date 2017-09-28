Kenya: Nasa Meets to Fill House Seats

The leadership of the opposition National Super Alliance in the National Assembly and the Senate will be the main agenda today as the coalition meets to finalise its list.

The parliamentary group meeting to be held at the offices of Wiper party-- a member of Nasa alongside ODM, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya-- will be addressed by the coalition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

LEAKED LIST

Nasa has already settled on Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Suba South MP Mr John Mbadi (ODM) as minority leaders in the the Senate and the National Assembly.

However, a leaked list that includes Lugari MP Ayub Savula (ANC) as Mr Mbadi's deputy, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui (Wiper) as minority whip, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford-Kenya) as his deputy in the National Assembly caused jitters, with Coast MPs led by Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori (ODM) threatening to leave Nasa.

However, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi urged opposition MPs to concentrate on the October 26 fresh presidential election instead of being consumed on who should be on the list.

"The bigger picture for us at this moment is to deliver votes to our presidential candidate, the rest can be dealt with later," Mr Wandayi said.

WIPER

In the Senate, Siaya Senator James Orengo (ODM) has been mentioned as Mr Wetang'ula's deputy, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Wiper) as minority whip with Ms Petronilla Were (ANC) as his deputy.

Mr Odinga has since termed the leaked list as a rumour, saying the coalition will agree on the final one either at the PG or one of its planned retreats.

On Wednesday, Mr Mbadi noted that the other would be agreed on during the PG today.

Mr Mbui said Wiper party has no problem with the list.

More follows.