Kenya: Gotv Unveils New TV Package With Extended Channels, More Football

Nairobi — Gotv Kenya has announced that the introduction of a new package dubbed 'Gotv Max'.

According to the company, the package will be positioned above Gotv Plus and deliver entertainment that includes all La Liga matches, Fox entertainment, CBS Reality, Sony Max among others.

Gotv Kenya General Manager Simon Kariithi says the package is in an effort to expose their customers to new content beginning October 1st.

"The launch of Gotv Max means that our customers will now have access to more premium channels and content, at an affordable price," Kariithi said.

To subscribe to the package, customers will pay Sh1,200 per month. Kariithi adds that Gotv Plus subscribers will experience the Max package for a month.