Tanzania: Two Held Over Abduction of 5 Children

Geita — The police are holding two men, one aged 35 years, and the other 53 years, for allegedly abducting five children and using them to graze their livestock.

The men, who are residents of Geita and Nyang'wale, were arrested recently.

Briefing reporters in his office on yesterday Geita Regional Police Commander Mponjoli Mwabulambo said one of the children, who had been abducted and who managed to escape, led the police to a forest, where the abductors were hiding.

According to Mr Mwabulambo, the police managed to rescue four children, all having been abducted.

"We have launched an operation in various forests in the region to find out whether there are more children hidden there after they were abducted," noted Mr Mwabulambo.

Speaking to The Citizen one of the children said he was abducted in 2013, but escaped earlier this year from one of the forests, where he was being used to graze cattle.

"The day I was abducted I was going to a mosque. Suddenly, a man, who was riding a bicycle offered me a lift. The next thing I can recall is that I found myself in the forest grazing cattle," said the 13-year-old boy.

Mr Mwabulambo added that the suspects would be taken to court after investigations.

Meanwhile, Police in Shinyanga are holding a sixty-two-year old man from Buduhe Village for allegedly forcing her 13-year-old daughter into marriage. Three other suspects were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The man (name withheld) on Sunday received 15 cows, two goats and Sh20,000 in cash as her daughter's bride price, said Shinyanga Regional Police Commander Simon Haule.

The RPC told this reporter on Wednesday, September 27, over the telephone that the Standard Three girl was set to be married by an 18- year-old man from Mwime Village in Mwendakulima Ward in Kahama District.

He said that all the suspects had conspired to commit the crime.

"The father of the girl had already accepted the agreed livestock as bride price which had already been taken to his home," he said.

He explained that police received the tip and went to save the girl from early marriage.