27 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Reschedules Meeting With JP, Nasa to Thursday After Consensus

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — A consultative meeting between representatives of presidential candidates in the October 26 fresh presidential election and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was adjourned late Wednesday afternoon after the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) raised queries over a pending amendment to the Elections Act.

The Jubilee Party (JP) and NASA however reached a consensus on the agenda for a subsequent meeting slated for Thursday in which the substance of the amendments sponsored by Majority Leader Aden Duale will form part deliberations.

"This meeting has agreed that we'll look at that Bill among other issues and we cannot proceed today because none of us has a copy of that amendment Bill," IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati briefed the media in the presence of NASA and JP representatives.

In attendance at the meeting held at the Bomas of Kenya were NASA Executive Director Norman Magaya, Senator James Orengo and lawyer Paul Mwangi.

JP was represented by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju who was accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and the party's Chief Presidential Agent Davis Chirchir.

Before reaching the resolution, the meeting which was convened on Wednesday morning was adjourned at midday after representatives asked for time to consult their principals.

The Thursday forum comes even as the National Assembly voted on Wednesday to convene a sitting on Thursday where the formation of a special committee to process the proposed amendments on the Elections Act will be discussed.

During the vote, the proposal to have 83 against 37 members voted in favour of the Motion.

IEBC, however, reiterated its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible presidential election on October 26.

Chebukati commended both parties for showing up for the consultative forum urging the representatives to encourage its principals - JP's President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA's Raila Odinga - to consider attending future meetings.

Kenyatta and Odinga are the only candidates gazzetted for the fresh poll ordered by the Supreme Court when it nullified last month's presidential election on September 1.

Whereas Odinga and his NASA alliance have maintained a rigid stance on the need for some twelve "irreducible minimums" to be addressed, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee brigade have maintained that due process of law has to be followed in meeting demands raised by NASA.

NASA has among other demands insisted that IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba would have to quit before fresh polls are conducted.

The alliance also wants IEBC to identify a new printer other than the Dubai-based Al Ghurair firm which printed ballot papers for the August 8 General Election.

NASA also wants IEBC to identify another technology provider and leave French-based OT Morpho out of the fresh poll.

IEBC has however cited binding contractual agreements with the said firms as the reason why it may be reasonable to have them supply election materials.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.