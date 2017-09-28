Kenya: Keep Off Safaricom and IEBC, DP Ruto Tells Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto has told National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga to keep off private companies and stop using Safaricom as a scapegoat to sabotage the repeat election.

Addressing a rally in Isiolo town, Mr Ruto on Wednesday said Jubilee was prepared for the election.

RE-COUNT

He said the ruling party was also ready to amend the law to bar courts from annulling an election without a vote re-count.

He said the draft amendments were already in Parliament and were aimed at ensuring election results are concurrently transmitted manually and electronically.

"The stories about the cloud and forms are useless. There is no need to look for scapegoats. Leave IEBC and Safaricom alone. Do not interfere with private companies because we are your competitors," Mr Ruto said.

He added: "We have heard them arguing that the forms were filled and sent to the cloud and later in France. But what we believe in is the ballot cast by the voter. All the votes are in the ballot box. The boxes should have been opened for a re-count but we are ready for the repeat election,"

MANUAL

The deputy president said they would never allow courts to annul an election without opening ballot boxes to examine how Kenyans voted.

"The forms, transmission or other reasons are not sufficient to annul an election. Manual and electronic transmission should be used so that there are no excuses in case one of them fails," he said.

He said changes to the election laws were aimed at saving the country the cost of repeating presidential elections.

Mr Ruto said no IEBC official would be fired even if the opposition demonstrates against the electoral body.

IEBC STAFF

"The court ruled that the election should be overseen by the IEBC. IEBC has set the date and we are ready. Nasa is free to demonstrate but no Kenyan will be removed from office against the law. Kenya is not an animal farm," he said.

The DP, who was accompanied by Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi, Sports CS Hassan Wario, Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dhullo among other leaders, said Mr Odinga has not power to stop the election.

He said Jubilee would not give in to the opposition's plot to stop the election and force a coalition government.