Kenya: Rough Ride for FKF Chief Mwendwa

The withdrawal of Kenya's hosting rights for next year's Africa Nations Championship (Chan) is the latest in a stretching list of gaffes highlighting Football Kenya Federation's 16-month tenure in office.

The Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad announced the decision to take away the hosting rights after chairing a day long meeting of his executive committee meeting in Accra, Ghana last weekend.

The announcement drew stinging criticism from the public directed at both Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Gurach Arero Wario and FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Football lovers averred that the government and the federation should have done more to ensure the tournament stayed in Kenya.

Some have even dared the two officials to resign, to which Mwendwa has responded by stating he is staying put.

Looking back Mwendwa, 38, has suffered several setbacks in his football leadership since taking over the helm of FKF.

The first major setback of Mwendwa's four-year term occurred in April last year, six weeks after he'd assumed office.

Incidentally, it was Caf, again, that cracked the whip on FKF, by banning the country's Uunder-20 national team from competing in the Africa Nations Cup tournament upon discovering Kenya had fielded over-age players in a qualification game against Sudan.

That disqualification was received with shock, and attracted criticism from all corners of the country.

Then came the squabbles.

First, FKF took on Extreme Sports, a private company that has been involved in grassroots football activities for the past decade or so.

Rightly so, the national body ordered the company to conform to FKF's plan and calendar of events to ensure the two institutions are in sync on matters football development.

The way that message was packaged was however questioned, resulting into a series of public spats and court battles.