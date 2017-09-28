28 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Church Sued Over $55 000

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (file photo).
By Daniel Nemukuyu

Christ Embassy Church, which was recently evicted from its Marondera assembly premises over rental arrears, has now been taken to the High Court by its ex-landlord, who is claiming payment of an outstanding debt to the tune of $55 000.

Chairing Cross Properties (Pvt) Ltd claimed the church owed $37 470 in rent, plus $15 000 for outstanding utility bills. The church, it is claimed, also owes the property owner an additional $2 118 for electricity, which was consumed during the tenure of the lease agreement.

Through its lawyers, Maseko Law Chambers, the company issued summons claiming the debt with interest. In April 2013, Christ Embassy and Chairing Cross entered a lease agreement in respect of 227 Coventry Road, Marondera, which the church occupied for a monthly fee. In terms of the agreement, the church was required to pay monthly rentals amounting to $1 495 at the beginning of every month.

The church breached the agreement by failing to pay rent as per lease agreement, a development that resulted in the rent arrears ballooning to $37 470 by April 2017. Council bills stood at $15 157, while unpaid electricity fees rose to $2 118. Although the property owners evicted the church from the building, they now seek payment of the debt.

"As a result of the breach, the plaintiff cancelled the lease agreement and evicted the defendant from the stated premises," reads the plaintiff's particulars of claim. Despite demand, the defendant has failed to pay the arrear rentals and utility to date. The defendant's attitude and conduct in this matter justifies an award of costs on a higher scale of legal practitioner and client."

Christ Embassy Church is yet to respond to the claim.

Zimbabwe

Police to Arrest Money Traders, Seize Banknotes - Finance Minister

Zimbabwean police will arrest dealers trading foreign currency on the streets and seize whatever banknotes they have on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.