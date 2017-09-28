Photo: This Day

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (file photo).

Christ Embassy Church, which was recently evicted from its Marondera assembly premises over rental arrears, has now been taken to the High Court by its ex-landlord, who is claiming payment of an outstanding debt to the tune of $55 000.

Chairing Cross Properties (Pvt) Ltd claimed the church owed $37 470 in rent, plus $15 000 for outstanding utility bills. The church, it is claimed, also owes the property owner an additional $2 118 for electricity, which was consumed during the tenure of the lease agreement.

Through its lawyers, Maseko Law Chambers, the company issued summons claiming the debt with interest. In April 2013, Christ Embassy and Chairing Cross entered a lease agreement in respect of 227 Coventry Road, Marondera, which the church occupied for a monthly fee. In terms of the agreement, the church was required to pay monthly rentals amounting to $1 495 at the beginning of every month.

The church breached the agreement by failing to pay rent as per lease agreement, a development that resulted in the rent arrears ballooning to $37 470 by April 2017. Council bills stood at $15 157, while unpaid electricity fees rose to $2 118. Although the property owners evicted the church from the building, they now seek payment of the debt.

"As a result of the breach, the plaintiff cancelled the lease agreement and evicted the defendant from the stated premises," reads the plaintiff's particulars of claim. Despite demand, the defendant has failed to pay the arrear rentals and utility to date. The defendant's attitude and conduct in this matter justifies an award of costs on a higher scale of legal practitioner and client."

Christ Embassy Church is yet to respond to the claim.