THE 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly now underway has showered praise on President John Magufuli, singling out his Fifth Phase administration for its sterling performance.

Speaking from New York, the UN seat in the United States, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said Tanzania had since become 'a popular attraction' at the UN meeting due to the president's style of leadership and governance.

Dr Mahiga, who is representing the president to the UN meeting, said the resolve by the current administration to serve the poor, root out corruption and cut down government spending, among other measures, were a source of the attraction by almost all delegations attending UN assembly.

"I've met delegates from Africa, Asia, Europe and US, all of whom have expressed their willingness and readiness to visit our country to learn and get experience on how Dr Magufuli has managed to undertake reforms within a short period of time.

They see the president as a courageous and visionary leader," Dr Mahiga said.

President Magufuli's resolve to fight for the interests of the common people (the downtrodden) has won him accolade not only in the country but also in East African region.

"Delegations from various nations are busy finding opportunities to exchange ideas with delegates from Tanzania. Apart from addressing the UN, I have so far held about 25 meetings with other nations or institutions.

By the end of this week I expect to have held 35 meetings," Dr Mahiga, a renowned international diplomat, said.

Another source of attraction for Tanzania at the ongoing UN assembly is the number of delegates that travelled to New York as, according to Dr Mahiga, the delegation consists of only four members.

Only three officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation travelled from Dar es Salaam to New York, where they were joined by the Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the UN, Mr Modest Mero, bringing the total number of delegates to four.

According to Dr Mahiga, by sending only four officials to the current UN session, Tanzania wrote yet another history because records showed, in the past, Tanzania delegations to such meetings consisted of not less than 40 members - at times up to 100 officers - were the norm.

"Journalists from various international media institutions covering this meeting have also been reporting on the size of delegations ... they spoke to us ... Also tracing where we're being accommodated ... that all expressed admiration at the way we're doing ... with regard to cost cutting measures our government is taking ... ," Dr Mahiga said, in part.

Apart from delivering President Magufuli's message to the UN general assembly in his address, Dr Mahiga spoke of the country's reforms being implemented by the government.

Such reforms include combatting corruption, instilling job discipline and accountability among public servants, cutting down government spending by reducing workshops, seminars and foreign trips.

Since he assumed presidency on October 2015, Dr Magufuli has thrown his weight to ensuring the country's endowed natural resources benefit Tanzanians.

To reach the goal, the president banned exportation of mineral sand (copper concentrates) by mining companies after probe teams he formed uncovered massive thievery.