Tanzania: FAO 'Red' Allert - New Species of Armyworm Descend On Tanzania

THE UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) yesterday handed over pheromone traps to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, to support rapid response to a new species of armyworms infestation identified in several regions across the country.

The 'fall armyworms' associated with the Americas now poses serious food security in areas hit by the destructive pests.

According to the ministry officials (Agriculture), the likely impact of the armyworm on crops and infestations had since been identified in several regions associated with single, or 'uni-modal' rainfall areas such as Songwe, Katavi, Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara, Morogoro and Rukwa regions and in bi-modal (double) rainfall season areas such as Arusha, Manyara, Shinyanga, Kilimanjaro and Tanga.

Speaking at a hand over event in Dar es Salaam, FAO Country Representative, Mr Fred Kafeero said the 216 traps would be used for the surveillance of fall armyworm (FAW) infestation in the country and to determine the gravity of the problem - so as to provide information necessary for designing future interventions.

Mr Kafeero said the traps would serve as 'an initial response' mechanism designed by the FAO, describing it as "... a response to a request that was made to us in June by the ministry's PS."

"... Fall armyworm ... mostly associated with the Americas, is a new threat in Southern Africa and we are very concerned with the emergence, intensity and spread of the pest.

"It's only a matter of time before most of the region is affected and the costs and implications for food security and livelihoods could be very serious, " he noted.

He explained that the fall armyworm were capable of feeding on more than 80 plant species - including most of the major cereals, maize, rice sorghum, wheat and also vegetables.

Mr Kafeero said that FAO was confident that current efforts would help the ministry establish a surveillance mechanism - as well as early warning and forecasting systems - which are critical for alerting the government and farmers on the likely attack of fall armyworms.

He further noted that FAO was also working with the ministry to develop an integrated programme on preparedness and management of fall armyworm which will include undertaking the scoping study, surveillance, awareness creation, training of extension workers and farmers.

Mr Kafeero further observed that the programme would also involve working with researchers on possible response measures, leading to setting up mechanisms that support farmers directly.

"FAO supports countries in close collaboration with the Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC), the African Union (AU) and other partners and stakeholders to implement the necessary assessment interventions to improve understanding on the extent and intensity of fall armyworm threat to the region."

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS), Eng Mathew Mtigumwe, expressed gratitude for the support from FAO and noted that it had come at the right time when there are reports of invasion of the pest in some parts of the country.

He said although the fall armyworm was a new phenomena in the country, but through studies being conducted in collaboration with FAO, the country will be in good position to handle the situation.

The PS, however, noted that the government has managed to take emergency steps in responding to fall armyworm in the regions hit by the pests thus reducing its impacts to between 10 and 15 per cent.

"Although it is too early to know the long-term impact of fall armyworm on agricultural production and food security in the country, its capacity to cause serious damage and yield losses is very alarming. These traps will help us determine the extent of the problem and provide information necessary for designing interventions," he said.

Eng Mtigumwe said that Tanzania was working with other stakeholders including FAO to gather and analyse experiences and best practices that will help to design and test a sustainable FAW management programme for smallholders in the country.

Fall armyworm is an invasive pest native to the Americas. Since the first official report of FAW presence in Nigeria in January, 2016, the incidence of the pest has been confirmed in 25 countries in Africa by last May (2017).